Exclusive: Real Madrid “following” Liverpool star’s situation, says transfer expert

Real Madrid are still following the situation of Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold, according to transfer news journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The England international has been a hugely important player for the Reds since rising up through their academy into the first-team, and it makes sense that someone like Real Madrid would be keen on him as he nears the final year of his contract at Anfield.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Romano explained that there’s not been much change since the recent revelation that Madrid were keeping an eye on Alexander-Arnold’s situation.

Romano expects that keeping hold of Alexander-Arnold will be a priority for Liverpool, as he’s a crucial player for them, so it will be interesting to see what kind of progress the club can make on sorting out a new contract for the 25-year-old.

Alexander-Arnold transfer: Romano’s update on Real Madrid-linked Liverpool star

“Finally, as some fans have asked again about Trent Alexander-Arnold, I’m afraid I have no update in this moment – as I said weeks ago Real Madrid are following the situation but nothing else in terms of talks or contact so far. Let’s see what Liverpool will now do to keep a crucial player for them, a top player,” Romano said.

LFC surely need to avoid this turning into a bigger saga, with Alexander-Arnold one of their most important players and also someone who still has his best years ahead of him.

It would be near-impossible to replace what Alexander-Arnold brings to this Liverpool team, and Real Madrid would definitely be stronger for having him in their squad, as he surely has what it takes to be their next Galactico signing.

Romano also discussed Mohamed Salah’s future in today’s column, and fans will no doubt hope they can keep this squad together, even if there also needs to be work done to improve the team after a frustrating season.