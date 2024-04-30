Sporting Lisbon manager Ruben Amorim could still be keen on taking up a job in the Premier League despite things not working out with Liverpool and West Ham United.

That’s according to transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano as he spoke exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, with the journalist explaining that he could still see Amorim leaving Sporting this summer for a job with an English club.

Amorim has impressed during his time with Sporting and has long seemed destined for a job with an elite club, and Romano has acknowledged that he had some talks with Liverpool and West Ham, even though neither move materialised in the end.

Liverpool are now opting for Arne Slot instead, while West Ham have a number of other candidates on their list as David Moyes is likely to leave the London Stadium.

Amorim next club – where next after Liverpool and West Ham moves fall through?

Discussing the latest on Amorim’s future, Romano said: “At one point, it looked like Ruben Amorim was the frontrunner for the Liverpool job, but it was never a done deal, never something agreed. Liverpool spoke to Amorim’s camp, they had contact as Liverpool were informed of release clauses and details of his contract at Sporting, but he was just one of the candidates, never a done deal, never a verbal agreement, never the chosen one. It was a conversation and there was interest, that’s it.

“Still, Amorim would love to work in the Premier League. He’s still hoping for that solution, I’m told. Amorim will decide his future in the next weeks but he’s surely hoping for a job in the Premier League, despite Liverpool and West Ham talks collapsing.”

He added: “I think there is a 90% chance to see David Moyes leaving West Ham at the end of the season. This is the feeling. Then we have to wait for the formal steps and the formal meetings at the end of the season. But the intention internally looks very clear – West Ham are looking at candidates, so I see David Moyes leaving the club at the end of the season.

“In terms of Moyes’ replacement, they have multiple candidates at West Ham. We know they had a meeting with Amorim last Monday, but…there is no agreement at all it’s really far and it’s not going to happen. Then let’s see what’s going to happen with other candidates for example Hansi Flick could be a possibility…for example Paulo Fonseca, who is doing an excellent job at Lille.

“We’ve also had rumours about Julen Lopetegui but his priority is AC Milan, so as long as he’s in the race to become new Milan manager Lopetegui will wait for that opportunity. so let’s see what’s going to happen there but for sure West Ham are already in a process to appoint a new manager and I think this is more than likely for the summer.”