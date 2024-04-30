Arsenal step up efforts to sign £50m striker this summer

According to transfer journalist Graeme Bailey, Arsenal are reportedly intensifying their attempts to sign Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee.

This season, the Gunners have had trouble showcasing their cutting edge in front of goal because Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah have failed to perform at their best.

But over the past several months, the North London club have transformed into a free-flowing goal-scoring unit after using Kai Havertz in the false nine position.

With 12 goals and six assists in 34 Premier League games this season, the German has been having a successful season.

In the midst of conjecture about a number of attackers, such as Dusan Vlahovic, Viktor Gyokeres, and Ivan Toney, Joshua Zirkzee’s name has surfaced as a noteworthy contender attracting substantial interest from Arsenal.

TBR Football sources claim that the Gunners have been keeping a close eye on the Dutch forward.

Scouts from Arsenal have taken notice of Zirkzee because of his stellar achievements under manager Thiago Motta.

This season, the 20-year-old has recorded 12 goals and four assists.

Zirkzee is supposedly not interested in going back to Germany, even though Bayern Munich has the option to buy him back, opening the door for Arsenal and other possible bidders.

Arsenal are aware of Zirkzee’s quality, but they will have to contend with strong competition from AC Milan and Juventus, who are also interested in signing the young striker.

Arsenal would have to pay around £50 million for him

According to reports, Bologna are asking for almost £50 million for Zirkzee, which suggests that if Arsenal pursue the transfer, they would have to make a substantial investment.

The Bologna star prefers to play deep and link up with teammates, so he isn’t a typical centre-forward.

Since he has the makings of a false nine and Havertz is excelling in that position at the Emirates Stadium, if they choose to buy him, Zirkzee may be the best player to back up the German.