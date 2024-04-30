Arsenal handed major injury boost as long-term absentee set to return

Arsenal have been handed a major boost ahead of their final three Premier League games.

Dutch defender Jurrien Timber, 22, has missed the entire season after he suffered a serious knee injury on the league’s opening day last year.

However, making a recent return to playing after featuring for the Gunners’ under-21s twice last week, the 22-year-old, is reportedly in line to make his long-awaited first-team comeback.

Arsenal injury news: Jurrien Timber hopeful of return

According to the Standard, the versatile defender will be assessed ahead of his side’s home tie against the Cherries on Saturday.

Hopeful he will be cleared to feature, Timber, who signed from Ajax last summer, will be keeping his fingers crossed that he can make his third appearance for the club during a crucial run-in period that could see the Londoners win their first Premier League title since 2004.

Arsenal currently sit top of the table with 80 points but Manchester City, who are just one point behind, have a game-in-hand, so it is fair to assume that if the Gunners are to be crowned champions of England, they will need to take maximum points from all their remaining games, so Timber’s potential availability could not have come at a better time.

Up first for the Gunners is Bournemouth, then an away trip to play Manchester United before a final day home match against Everton takes place.