Arsenal handed major injury boost as long-term absentee set to return

AFC Bournemouth Arsenal FC
Posted by

Arsenal have been handed a major boost ahead of their final three Premier League games.

Dutch defender Jurrien Timber, 22, has missed the entire season after he suffered a serious knee injury on the league’s opening day last year.

However, making a recent return to playing after featuring for the Gunners’ under-21s twice last week, the 22-year-old, is reportedly in line to make his long-awaited first-team comeback.

Arsenal injury news: Jurrien Timber hopeful of return

According to the Standard, the versatile defender will be assessed ahead of his side’s home tie against the Cherries on Saturday.

Jurrien Timber hasn’t played for Arsenal since August 2023.

Hopeful he will be cleared to feature, Timber, who signed from Ajax last summer, will be keeping his fingers crossed that he can make his third appearance for the club during a crucial run-in period that could see the Londoners win their first Premier League title since 2004.

More Stories / Latest News
Exclusive: “No doubt” Arteta could turn Man Utd misfit’s career around with transfer to Arsenal, says expert
Sean Dyche identifies priority Everton position ahead of summer window
Exclusive: “The more I see…” – Arsenal urged to make signing to complement new Declan Rice role

Arsenal currently sit top of the table with 80 points but Manchester City, who are just one point behind, have a game-in-hand, so it is fair to assume that if the Gunners are to be crowned champions of England, they will need to take maximum points from all their remaining games, so Timber’s potential availability could not have come at a better time.

Up first for the Gunners is Bournemouth, then an away trip to play Manchester United before a final day home match against Everton takes place.

More Stories Jurrien Timber

2 Comments

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.