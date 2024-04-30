Arsenal invincible states why he feels his former side won’t win the Premier League

Former Arsenal star Jens Lehmann believes Mikel Arteta’s side need to be braver if they are to end the club’s 20 year wait for a Premier League title.

The German was an integral part of the unbeaten Invincibles side which won the league in the 2003-2004 season, the last time the Gunners lifted the trophy.

Arteta’s side currently sit a point clear of Manchester City at the top of the table, having played a game more than Pep Guardiola’s side, and finish the season with games against Bournemouth, Manchester United and Everton.

Lehmann feels Arsenal need to be braver

The former Goalkeeper believes Arsenal’s current team is very different to the one which won the league in 2004.

“They are very different to us in their approach, much more cautious and slower with the ball”, Lehamnn told the Daily Mail.

“Physically, they run a lot more and have more high intensity runs but they don’t play faster than us because we were a one-touch team. “They all take three, four touches at a time. And if you’re too cautious in football, you can’t win trophies.” The German feels if the Gunners are going to win the League then they need to be braver, and believes being too cautious has cost them in certain games.