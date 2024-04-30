Declan Rice reveals how “exciting” Arsenal project convinced him to snub Man City transfer

Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice has revealed he chose a move to the Emirates Stadium this summer because he felt Mikel Arteta’s project was more exciting than Manchester City.

The Gunners are now up against Pep Guardiola’s side in an extremely close-run race for the Premier League title, with Rice playing a key role for his new club since joining from West Ham United last summer.

The England international had been a star performer at West Ham, but he’s arguably improved even more in his time at Arsenal, and it seems he was lured to north London by the more tempting project than the one on offer at City.

When asked about choosing Arsenal when he also had the chance to move to the Etihad Stadium, Rice told The Athletic: “This project seemed more exciting and that’s why I chose to come to Arsenal, because I believe we’re on to big things here.”

Rice comments on Arsenal over City – will they come back to haunt him?

As things stand, City are the slight favourites for the title over Arsenal as they have a game in hand that could take them two points ahead of their rivals if they win.

There’s no doubt that both teams are in excellent form right now, though, so this could go down to the final day of the season, meaning Rice might still get his hands on the Premier League trophy.

The 25-year-old would then surely feel he was justified in choosing Arsenal over City, but of course his comments could come back to haunt him as so many players will feel there are fewer more exciting clubs in the world right now than Guardiola’s reigning treble winners.

Rice gambled on Arsenal’s potential instead, and it remains to be seen if he’ll be proven right in doing so.