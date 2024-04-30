Arsenal star Declan Rice hits back at criticism from Manchester United legend

Arsenal star Declan Rice has hit back at Roy Keane for unfair criticism and took a dig at his goal scoring record.

Rice has been superb for Arsenal following his move from West Ham last summer for an initial £100m, establishing himself as a key player for the Gunners as they fight to win their first Premier League title in 20 years.

Since moving to the Emirates, Rice has made 48 appearances across all competitions, scoring six goals and providing nine assists.

Rice hits back at unfair criticism

Keane stated last year Rice didn’t score enough goals or provide enough assists, and needed to do more to become a top player.

The England international has also been criticised by Graeme Souness and Jamie Redknapp for a lack of goals, but also dismissed those comments.

The 24-year-old normally operates in a deep lying midfield role and goals have never been part of his game.

Rice was asked if he felt the criticism of his scoring was fair and told The Athletic: “No, not really.”

“Because Roy Keane, (Graeme) Souness, (Jamie) Redknapp, people that talk about my goalscoring ability, if you looked at their goals, they didn’t score hundreds in their career

“But they’re remembered for what they did as midfield players, Roy Keane breaking up play, being a hard tackling midfielder, won loads of titles for United.

“The same with Souness. So I don’t know why when it comes to me it’s all about goals, because it’s never been my game. Since I’ve been scoring, no one has said anything!”

The former West Ham man also insisted he’s a different player to Manchester City’s Rodri.

“He’s a lot more structured than I am”, Rice added.

“I’d say I’m a lot more off the cuff. Obviously, this season I’ve been more structured. But in terms of the way I play, I feel like being free a little bit more.”