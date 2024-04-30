Aston Villa are reportedly keen on signing the LOSC Lille striker Jonathan David.

According to Fichajes, the West Midlands club has now entered the race to sign the 24-year-old Canadian international striker, who has been in impressive form this season.

The Canadian international has 24 goals in all competitions and he has eight assists to his name as well. There is no doubt that David is currently one of the most exciting forwards in European football, and it is no surprise that the top clubs are keeping tabs on him.

Villa have been overly dependent on Ollie Watkins and they need more quality at their disposal. David could share the goalscoring burden with the England international. The opportunity to play in the Premier League could be quite attractive for the player and he would get to work with a quality manager like Unai Emery as well.

Man United keen on Jonathan David

However, signing him will not be simple as Manchester United are keen on him as well. It is no secret that the Red Devils need to bring in another striker who can share the goalscoring burden with Rasmus Hojlund.

Manchester United are one of the biggest clubs in the world and the opportunity to join them can be quite tempting for most players. David is likely to be attracted to the idea of playing for them instead of Aston Villa, if both clubs come forward with concrete proposals.

With that said, Aston Villa are currently better placed to secure Champions League qualification and that could give them an edge in the transfer race if the striker wants to join a club with Champions League football next season.

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops over the next few weeks. Both clubs need to bring in a quality striker, and David would certainly improve them in the final third.