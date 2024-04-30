European giants fear long-term Man United target is running down contract

Barcelona fear that Frenkie de Jong is running down his contract at the La Liga club as the Dutch star has not responded to their latest contract offer.

The 26-year-old has been with the Catalan side since 2019 and his current deal expires in Spain during the summer of 2026.

According to Barcelona outlet Mundo Deportivo, the La Liga club have offered De Jong a new contract but the player has yet to respond with an answer. Barca are believed to fear that the midfielder is stalling and plans to leave for free at the end of his current deal.

If the former Ajax star does not extend his deal by this summer Barcelona are believed to be open to selling the Dutch talent.

The La Liga club were willing to listen to offers for the 26-year-old during the summer of 2022 and Man United were one of the clubs pushing to bring De Jong to Old Trafford.

Could Man United sign Frenkie de Jong this summer?

Man United had an €85m offer accepted by Barcelona during the summer transfer window of 2022 for De Jong but the midfielder did not want to move to Manchester.

The Premier League club have been long-term admirers of the Barca star, especially Erik ten Hag, who previously worked with the Dutch star at Ajax.

Should De Jong leave Barcelona this summer, a transfer to Old Trafford is very unlikely. Man United do not have Champions League football to offer the Netherlands international and it is uncertain if Ten Hag will be at the club for the 2024/25 campaign.

It’s hard to see the 26-year-old departing Spain this summer and if the midfielder is to leave, it is more likely to be in 2025.