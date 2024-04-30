Chelsea are interested in signing Xavi Simons at the end of the season.

The 21-year-old attacker is currently on loan at Bundesliga club RB Leipzig. It remains to be seen whether his parent club Paris Saint-Germain are prepared to sell him at the end of the season.

According to TEAMtalk, Chelsea scouts have been keeping close tabs on his performances this season and they are very impressed. They will face competition from London rivals Arsenal who have scouted the player in action as well.

However, convincing PSG to sell the youngster could be quite difficult. Simons is highly rated at the French club and they see him as a key part of their plans going forward. Kylian Mbappé will leave the club at the end of the season on a free transfer and Simons could be his replacement.

The Dutch attacker has nine goals and 15 assists for the Bundesliga club across all competitions and he is certainly good enough to play for the biggest clubs in the world.

Chelsea and Arsenal need Xavi Simons

Chelsea will need to add more more attacking quality in the final third and Simons would be a superb long-term addition for them. He is versatile enough to operate on both flanks as well as the central attacking midfielder.

Similarly, Arsenal need more depth in the squad as well. They have not been able to rotate players like Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli quite often. The arrival of Simons will give Mikel Arteta more options to work with.

PSG paid around €6 million to sign the 21 year-old, but they could demand a substantial amount of money if Chelsea or Arsenal come calling. He has a contract with the French club until 2027, and therefore they are under no pressure to cash on him.

It is fair to assume that the English clubs will have to pay well over the odds in order to convince PSG to sell the player.