According to reports circulating in Italy, Thiago Motta, the manager of Bologna, is a contender for the position of manager at Chelsea.

Eleonora Trotta, an Italian journalist, claims that Chelsea have an interest in Thiago Motta.

In light of Mauricio Pochettino’s uncertain future, the Blues are searching the manager market in preparation for the summer.

However, it’s made clear that Chelsea haven’t progressed in negotiations as of yet because their first approach was “not deepened.”

Given that Motta has had an ‘agreement’ with Juventus for months, Trotta notes that he may already have a different job lined up.

The journalist clarified that Chelsea’s approach “did not move forward” in response to an inquiry on it, suggesting that the Blues may have given up already or that Motta is just one option among several.

In the past 12 months, Motta has made a name for himself as one of the world’s top young managers.

In 2018, the 41-year-old began his career as a coach by leading the PSG under-19 team.

Although he was only at Genoa for a brief period of time, Motta’s first senior position was with the Italian team.

He managed Spezia for a little period of time before joining Bologna in September 2022.

The two parties have advanced significantly since then, with Motta leading the team’s effort to finish in the top five in the league and qualify for the Champions League.

Due to Motta’s successful season at Bologna, he has recently been linked to a number of teams; AC Milan are reportedly among them.

Pochettino’s job is uncertain at Chelsea

Chelsea, on the other hand, currently sit ninth in the Premier League despite some encouraging recent results.

That makes it obvious that Pochettino’s position is in jeopardy, but if they can continue to advance—even if slowly—he has a decent chance of serving as manager for a longer period of time.

Motta’s innovative ideas and style of play have the ability to inspire the Chelsea team.

Considering the young core of the West London club, the former Italian international may be the perfect addition.