Fabrizio Romano says Chelsea star “very happy” to leave Premier League club

Another busy summer is expected at Chelsea and one player who is destined to leave the Premier League club is Ian Maatsen, who is said to be “very happy” at Borussia Dortmund.

The full-back returned to Stamford Bridge ahead of the 2023/24 campaign following a bright loan spell with Burnley in the Championship, helping the Clarets return to the Premier League.

Many expected the Dutch star to be given a chance at the Blues but Mauricio Pochettino did not trust the 22-year-old at left-back for some reason. Maatsen would leave Chelsea on loan in January, joining Borussia Dortmund for the second half of the current campaign.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Bundesliga club want to keep Maatsen beyond this season as the full-back has been impressive in Germany.

Dortmund will try to sign the left-back on a permanent deal as soon as they know their summer budget as the Chelsea loanee has a £35m release clause in his contract. The transfer journalist also states that the 22-year-old is “very happy” in Germany and is open to staying.

Mistake for Chelsea to allow Ian Maatsen to leave

Left-back has been a problem position for Mauricio Pochettino this season due to Ben Chilwell’s inability to remain fit.

Throughout the campaign, the Argentine coach has used Marc Cucurella in the role, who simply is not good enough for the Blues; and Levi Colwill, who doesn’t offer what is needed going forward as a more natural full-back.

Maatsen has proven to be a quality player during his two loan spells and still has a lot more developing to do. It could be a big mistake for the London club to allow the Dutch defender to leave but given their financial concerns, the full-back is one of the players they are open to letting go to bring in some cash.