Key factor regarding Chelsea owners could see Mauricio Pochettino sacked

Mauricio Pochettino will face an uphill task to keep his job if the Chelsea owners can source a replacement over the coming weeks as the Argentine’s future hangs in the balance.

According to Football Insider, the former Tottenham coach is on trial at Chelsea until the end of the season as the campaign at Stamford Bridge has been a disaster under his watch.

The Blues currently sit ninth in the Premier League and are set to end the season trophyless having failed to win the Carabao Cup and FA Cup.

The report says that Pochettino has no plans to leave Chelsea at the end of the campaign but the London club’s owners are doing their due diligence on potential replacements for the 52-year-old as they are unlikely to be happy with how the season has gone so far.

Should they find a suitable replacement, the Argentine coach faces an uphill battle to keep his job as a coach such as Sporting CP’s Ruben Amorim could be very attractive to the hierarchy at Stamford Bridge, with the West London outfit denying meeting the Portuguese coach recently.

Chelsea dressing room want Mauricio Pochettino to stay

The Standard reported last week that Chelsea will review Pochettino’s position during the summer, when the Argentine will be involved in a two-way discussion and will push for changes at Stamford Bridge.

One thing going for the Chelsea boss is the fact that his players want him to stay as they believe he has shielded them from criticism and has worked to foster team spirit in a group of new players from different countries.

Starting again with a new coach would cause further disruption and this factor could buy the former Tottenham boss some more time to get his ideas across at Stamford Bridge.