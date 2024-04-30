Chelsea forward Raheem Sterling is not currently looking likely to seal a summer transfer window move to a club in the Saudi Pro League, according to transfer news expert Ben Jacobs.

The England international has struggled for form of late, and no longer looks guaranteed a place in Mauricio Pochettino’s Blues side, but it seems the player himself is settled in London and not looking to leave this summer.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column, Jacobs explained his latest understanding of the situation, making it clear that any talk of Sterling heading to Saudi Arabia looked wide of the mark for the moment.

One player who could be more likely to leave Chelsea for a Saudi club, however, is loaned-out Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku.

According to Jacobs, there could be fresh interest in the 30-year-old, who previously rejected the chance to move to Saudi, so there could be a good chance for CFC to get this unwanted player off their books after two loan spells at Inter Milan and Roma.

Sterling staying but Lukaku could leave Chelsea for Saudi

“Sterling remains committed to Chelsea, and is settled in London. But as a high earner at the club, it’s natural there will be speculation about a summer exit,” Jacobs said.

“Unless Sterling has a major U-turn, he’s going to resist an exit and try to prove any critics wrong. It hasn’t been an easy spell for him at Chelsea, but staying fit and having a run in the side could yet change all that.

“Links with Saudi, and Al-Hilal specifically, are wide of the mark according to my information. Sterling had a very informal approach from Saudi in summer 2023, but since then there has been no contact.

“Chelsea are naturally open to doing more business with Saudi, and away from Sterling, they will gladly sell Romelu Lukaku to a Saudi Pro League club.

“Al-Hilal had a €45m offer accepted last summer but Lukaku wanted to stay in Italy. Al-Hilal now have other targets, but keep an eye on both Al-Shabab and soon-to-be promoted Al-Qadsiyah.”