Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season.

The Eagles will have to bring in a quality replacement for the 23-year-old who has been a key player for them in recent seasons. According to a report from the Telegraph, they are keeping tabs on the Bundesliga defender, Maxence Lacroix.

The 24-year-old French defender has played under Oliver Glasner at VFL Wolfsburg and the opportunity to reunite with the manager in the Premier League could be a tempting proposition.

It will be interesting to see if the clubs can secure an agreement over the fee.

Lacroix is highly rated in the Bundesliga and he is a proven performer in the German top flight. There is no doubt that he has the quality to thrive in the Premier League as well and he could be a key player for Crystal Palace in the upcoming season. The defender is still relatively young and he’s likely to improve with coaching and experience.

He is used to playing under Glasner and therefore he should be able to settle in quickly and make an immediate impact at Crystal Palace if the transfer goes through.

The defender has four goals across all competitions this season and he could prove to be a long-term asset for the London club if they can get the deal done.

Meanwhile, Guehi has been linked with a number of top clubs in recent weeks. The 23-year-old has proven himself to be a quality Premier League defender and he might look to move on and join a big club in the near future.

Crystal Palace will have to replace a key player like him adequately, and it remains to be seen whether they can get a deal done for the French defender.