David Raya could be in for a busy summer.

According to a recent report from Relevo, the Arsenal goalkeeper has been included in Spain’s pre-list squad for this summer’s Olympic Games in Paris.

Looking to win gold for the first time since the Barcelona Games in 1992, Spain, who finished runners-up in Tokyo in 2020, are keen to name their strongest possible squad.

However, for Raya, 28, who is expected to be named alongside Athletic Club number one Unai Simon, the tournament, which starts on 24th July (just 10 days after the Euros final), could come too soon.

Able to refuse the goalkeeper’s call-up, Arsenal could scupper any hopes the 28-year-old has of representing his country at this summer’s Games in France.

With the Premier League set to start on 17th August and the Olympic Games not scheduled to finish until 11th August, Raya’s possible inclusion could see the Spanish shot-stopper miss the majority of Mikel Arteta’s pre-season preparations.