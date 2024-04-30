Important Arsenal star included in country’s pre-list Olympic Games squad

David Raya could be in for a busy summer. 

According to a recent report from Relevo, the Arsenal goalkeeper has been included in Spain’s pre-list squad for this summer’s Olympic Games in Paris.

Looking to win gold for the first time since the Barcelona Games in 1992, Spain, who finished runners-up in Tokyo in 2020, are keen to name their strongest possible squad.

However, for Raya, 28, who is expected to be named alongside Athletic Club number one Unai Simon, the tournament, which starts on 24th July (just 10 days after the Euros final), could come too soon.

David Raya in action for Arsenal.

Able to refuse the goalkeeper’s call-up, Arsenal could scupper any hopes the 28-year-old has of representing his country at this summer’s Games in France.

