Dwight Yorke urges Man United to stick with struggling £73 million star

Former Manchester United striker Dwight Yorke has urged his old club to ‘reintegrate’ Jadon Sancho following his recent loan spell with Borussia Dortmund.

A public falling out with Erik Ten Hag over poor training performances left Sancho, 24, with no chance of first-team football and effectively forced the Englishman to return to his former club.

Now back in Dortmund, the 24-year-old is enjoying a decent second half of the season. He has been directly involved in four goals from 12 Bundesliga games and is also preparing for a massive Champions League semi-final against Paris Saint-Germain.

However, regardless of how Sancho’s campaign in Germany ends, Yorke, who made 152 appearances for the Red Devils from 1998 – 2002, believes his former club should consider giving the ex-Manchester City academy starlet another chance.

“Compared to Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho’s situation is different. He’s very talented, but he needs to be integrated into the team,” Yorke said, as quoted by Manchester Evening News.

“Sancho did not play with the talent he has because Man United’s football is not free-flowing. Sancho is seen as a ‘baller’, but he hasn’t been able to show that.

“Imagine going to work, where you’re unhappy, would you perform at your best? No. Sancho has to go into training not happy, always questioning something, that’s not where a ‘baller’ should be, he needs to play in a better environment.”

During his three years at Old Trafford, Sancho, who was signed from Dortmund for a whopping £73 million (Sky Sports), has so far managed just 12 goals in 82 games in all competitions.