Ex- Real Madrid star claims Jude Bellingham has made a greater impact than three club legends

Former Real Madrid player Steve McManaman believes Jude Bellingham has had a greater impact on the club compared to legends Zinedine Zidane, Ronaldo Nazario and Luis Figo.

Bellingham arrived at the Bernabeu from Borussia Dortmund for an initial £88m last summer, and has hit the ground running.

The England international has been superb in his debut campaign scoring 17 goals in La Liga, with Los Blancos on the brink of regaining the league title.

Bellingham has made a bigger impact than Madrid legends?

McManaman himself made 158 appearances for Madrid in all competitions and won the Champions League with the Spanish giants, has heaped praise on the 20-year-old.

The 52-year-old has boldly claimed Bellingham has made a greater impact on the dressing room than Figo, Zidane and the Brazilian Ronaldo when they first joined the club.

“Luis Figo came into the dressing room”, McManaman said to TNT Sports.

“R9 [Ronaldo Nazario], ‘El Phenomeno’ came into the dressing room. Zizou [Zinedine Zidane] came into the dressing room.

“Nobody has had an impact like he has [Bellingham] and he’s done it at the age of 20 year old. It’s phenomenal.”

McManaman added: “His form throughout the year has been exceptional, exceptional.

“He joined Real Madrid on a big money signing at the start of the year at the age of 19. This was a transitional year for Real Madrid because Karim Benzema went, of course Eden Hazard [Marcos] Ascensio.

“Jude Bellingham came in as the No 1 signing. And another couple of signings on the peripherary. But he was the one. The fact that he’s taken to this role as he has done.

“Scoring in two Clasicos, winning the Super Copa, winning La Liga , coasting to the league and now in the semi-finals of the Champions League all on his shoulders. What an absolute star.”

The former Madrid man was speaking in the build up to Madrid’s Champions League semi final first leg against Bayern Munich which finished 2-2, with Bellingham subbed off after 60 minutes after suffering with cramps.