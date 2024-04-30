Former Arsenal striker admits he’s not a fan of club’s expensive summer signing

Former Arsenal striker Emmanuel Adebayor admitted he isn’t a fan of Kai Havertz, and believes the Gunners could drop points in their last three games.

Mikel Arteta’s side kept the pressure firmly on Manchester City with a 3-2 against Tottenham in the north London derby putting them four points clear at the top, but City responded with a 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest.

The title is in City’s hands, and they know they can become the first side to win four Premier League titles in a row if they win their last four games.

Adebayor not a fan of Havertz

Adebayor, who played over 100 games for Arsenal before having spells at City and Tottenham is unsure if the Gunners will win their final three games.

‘”Anything is possible with Arsenal because we all know how good they can play”, he said on Premier League Productions.

“This team is very young and very talented.

“But am I sure they’re going to get nine points? I’m not sure. Anything can happen. We saw a couple of weeks ago they lost at home to Aston Villa.

“Whereas if you ask me can Man City win their next 20 games I would say yes because they have proved they can do it.

“Arsenal are looking better and stronger but I’m not sure they are going to win their last three games.”

The former Arsenal man also revealed he wasn’t a big fan of summer signing Havertz.

“He has adapted well, but I am not a big fan of the player, to be honest”, he added.

“He isn’t that strong and when you are playing up front for a team like Arsenal. First and foremost, you have to be strong and you have to be clever. He’s a very good player with the feet.

“Football is a game, whenever you score, you are the hero and when you don’t score, then you are the villain.

“If he doesn’t score and Arsenal ends up losing, then the fans won’t be happy about it.

“But if he manages to score a goal and get a win for his team, as he is doing at the end of the season for his team, then he will be the hero.”

The German international endured a slow start to his career at the Emirates following a £65m move from rivals Chelsea last summer, but the German has now established himself as a key member of Arteta’s squad.

The 24-year-old has scored 13 goals in all competitions with 12 of those coming in the league.