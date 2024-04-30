Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes is now in early discussions over a new contract at the Emirates Stadium, with Charles Watts providing an update on his situation and revealing how close he came to joining another club.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Watts made it clear that nothing was done just yet on Gabriel signing a new deal with Arsenal, but that there’s also no real sense of hurry about it inside the Emirates Stadium.

Watts is a big fan of the Brazil international, who has been rock solid in the Gunners’ defence this season, forming a world class partnership with William Saliba.

Arsenal fans will no doubt hope Gabriel stays at the club for as long as possible, and they may also be interested to learn that a few years ago he actually came very close to joining Everton.

According to Watts, a deal was all done and Magalhaes passed a medical at Goodison Park before the move fell through shortly before the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Gabriel Arsenal contract update and Everton claim from Watts

Discussing Gabriel’s future and previous medical with Everton, Watts said: “There have been very early discussions between Arsenal and Gabriel Magalhaes’ representatives over a new contract. Nothing is close, with the focus for Arsenal right now purely on finishing the season and trying to win the Premier League. But the possibility of sitting down to start negotiations have been raised and I would expect those talks to start during the summer.”

He added: “He only signed his last deal a couple of years ago, so there is no rush in terms of how long he has left, but in those two years since signing he has developed into one of the best centre-backs around. William Saliba gets most of the headlines at Arsenal, but Gabriel has been equally as impressive this season. In fact, in my mind anyway, he has had the better season of the two. He has been one of the big recent success stories at Arsenal.

“The deal to sign him from Lille for just £27m in 2020 has proven to be an absolute bargain. It could have been very different though because Gabriel almost ended up at Everton. He passed a medical ahead of a move to Goodison Park, only for the coronavirus pandemic to delay his switch to Merseyside.

“With football shut down, the transfer wasn’t finalised and just a few months later, Arsenal made their move and Gabriel opted for a switch to North London and has been an integral part of Arsenal’s rise back towards the top of English football ever since.”