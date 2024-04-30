Former football player Joey Barton does not have a filter.

Barton has been outspoken on social media voicing his opinions on female football players and pundits.

One of the most controversial figures in sports, Barton was imprisoned for assault in 2008.

He was fired from his position as manager of Bristol Rovers in October, following weeks of criticism from supporters who accused him of “throwing his own player under the bus.”

Almost every other day, Barton posts a tweet that gets a reaction from the fans, some agreeing with him while some disagreeing with him.

During this year, Barton has faced criticism for his remarks about women working in men’s football.

He famously tweeted that female pundits’ shouldn’t be talking with any authority’ in the sport.

Along with offensive remarks about broadcaster Lucy Ward and commentator Eni Aluko, he has been known for his internet tirades against women.

He also declared that he would score 100 out of 100 penalties against England goalkeeper Mary Earps.

Aluko, a former striker for England, blasted the social networking site for letting people like Mr. Barton “vomit hatred unchecked.”

The controversial figure has now taken another shot at female footballers.

Joey Barton is involved in yet another controversy

An old video on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, was quote tweeted by Barton.

The video showed Toni Duggan and Lucy Bronze appearing on Soccer AM and trying to score vollies.

Both the players failed miserably and Barton made fun of them for their efforts.

Is this where it’s at? 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/9QwgitnTMO — 👑 Joey Barton 👑 (@Joey7Barton) April 28, 2024

This is not the first time Barton he has done it and it won’t be the last.

The Manchester City midfielder has made it his habit of calling out female footballers and making fun of them.

Due to such habits, he has been involved in legal trouble a number of times.