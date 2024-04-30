Liverpool showing serious interest in signing 27-year-old league winner

Fichajes reports that Liverpool are keen to sign Inter Milan star midfielder Nicolo Barella during the summer transfer window.

The Premier League team wants to bolster their squad for the upcoming season, and Barella is currently regarded as one of the best midfielders in the game.

Since joining Inter Milan in 2019, Barella has been a mainstay on the team, helping them win the Serie A title in the ongoing campaign.

The 27-year-old was reportedly targeted by Liverpool a year ago, but Inter were unwilling to let him leave.

In 44 appearances this season, the Italian international has assisted on seven goals and scored twice.

Barella’s ability to create chances is more well-known than his defensive ability.

His clever passes can breach the opposition’s defense.

In addition, his ability to take set pieces makes him a great creative addition to the midfield.

Liverpool are looking to add another midfielder to their squad even after the signings of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai last summer.

Given their midfield woes this season owing to injury and other factors, Liverpool’s reported interest in Barella makes sense.

As a result, they are hoping to add a new player to add the much-needed versatility and depth.

The Italian midfielder is currently at the peak of his career and Inter Milan would not let him go cheaply.

Barella has a number of years ahead of him in his career and he would be a valuable addition to the midfield under incoming Liverpool boss Arne Slot.

Liverpool face competition for Barella

Real Madrid, Arsenal, and Man United are a few other teams that have shown interest in his services.

On the other hand, Inter Milan may have to let go of the desirable asset even though they don’t want to.

The Italian club is facing an economic crisis and need to pay back loans and interest.

They had to sell Romelu Lukaku and Achraf Hakimi a few years ago for the same reason.