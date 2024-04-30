Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who claims the Reds have begun their search for Caoimhin Kelleher’s replacement ahead of the Irishman’s suspected exit at the end of the season.

Rumoured to want out in pursuit of more regular first-team football, Kelleher is a candidate to leave Anfield later this year.

Liverpool transfer news: Reds identify James Trafford as summer option

And that could open the door for Trafford, 21, who is “highly rated” among Liverpool’s recruitment team, to make a high-profile switch. The Reds’ chances of landing the 21-year-old England youth international will be boosted should Vincent Kompany fail to keep the Irons in the Premier League.

And should Burnley be relegated back to the Championship, interest in Trafford will certainly rise with Liverpool keen to find a new understudy to Brazilian number one Alisson.

During his first, and possibly last, year at Turf Moor, Trafford, who made the switch from Manchester City’s academy last summer, has kept two clean sheets from 28 appearances in all competitions.