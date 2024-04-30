Soon-to-leave Liverpool midfielder only has two interested clubs

As things stand, Liverpool midfielder Thiago only has two summer options on the table.

That’s according to a recent report from Fichajes, who claims the experienced Spanish midfielder is wanted by two Italian clubs.

Set to leave Liverpool when his contract expires at the end of the season, Thiago, 33, is unlikely to play for the club again after suffering a muscle injury in February.

Liverpool transfer news: What next for Thiago?

And now facing an uncertain future, although the playmaker’s next destination has yet to be confirmed, according to these latest reports, the 33-year-old is attracting interest from Juventus and Inter Milan.

Having played in Spain with Barcelona and Germany with Bayern Munich, Thiago has yet to experience Serie A, so a move to Italy could tempt him for that reason alone.

However, with clubs in Saudi Arabia’s wealthy Pro League set for a huge £2 billion summer spending spree, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Liverpool’s soon-to-depart number six ended up in the Middle East before hanging up his boots.

During his four years at Anfield, Thiago, who lifted the FA and Carabao Cup under Jurgen Klopp, has directly contributed to nine goals in 98 games in all competitions.