Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy is involved in talks with the club about extending his contract.

In the Foxes’ 3-0 victory against Preston on Monday, the talismanic forward scored twice to secure the Championship title and increase his season total to 20 goals.

As per his current contract, their next match will be his last at the club.

However, according to the Daily Mail, though the talks will be tough, Vardy and Leicester are both open to a new one-year deal in the top flight.

Vardy has been Leicester’s top earner for a long time, but the team has been accused of exceeding spending regulations and might lose points the next season.

Yet they both have such a high regard for one another that they will put in a lot of effort to come up with a solution.

Speaking to Leicestershire Live, Leicester City manager Enzo Maresca expressed his confidence that Jamie Vardy will stay with the team beyond the end of this season.

These remarks were made following the Foxes’ thrilling 3-0 victory over Preston North End on the road and their outstanding performance at Deepdale last night, which sealed the league championship.

The seasoned attacker has scored a good amount of goals this season, but he could have scored more given the good situations he’s been in.

He’s also had more opportunities to shine than Tom Cannon, Patson Daka, and Kelechi Iheanacho.

Speaking last night about the future of Vardy, the manager said:

“We have a game on Saturday and then we’ll sit, but my feeling is that he’s going to stay. This is just my feeling, but if I were to decide…”

Leicester City will have to rely on Vardy

Given that he hasn’t received much playing time this season, it wouldn’t be shocking to see Iheanacho leave when his contract ends in the summer.

For a significant portion of the season, Daka hasn’t lived up to expectations, and Maresca could be hesitant to use Cannon much in the Premier League.

Due to their financial fair play condition, already having an experienced and reliable striker would help the club financially as they will not have to spend any transfer fee.