Erik ten Hag “already knows,” according to Wesley Sneijder, that he must depart Manchester United at the end of this season.

After a successful debut season leading the Red Devils to the FA Cup final, the Carabao Cup, and Champions League qualification, the former Ajax manager has found it difficult to capitalise on that success.

There will be a shift in the dugout now that Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his INEOS company are in control of football operations.

After a tumultuous season, Ten Hag is expected to be fired; Ajax are eager to employ him again because of their struggles since he left them back in 2022.

During his illustrious playing career, Sneijder—who was frequently linked to a move to Old Trafford—believes Ten Hag is well aware that his time is up.

“Of course he already knows that he has to leave,” he Dutch TV show Veronica Offside, as per Voetbal Primeur.

“But you’re not going to go yourself. If I was him, I would sit there comfortably [until he’s sacked].”

Ten Hag could still lead Man United to a top six finish in the Premier League and win the FA Cup final against Manchester City next month.

However, their inconsistent form in the league, their lack of identity and playing style and his failure to improve players would make it difficult for him to extend his stay at Old Trafford.

Man United fans have turned against Ten Hag

During the weekend’s 1-1 draw between Man United and 19th-place Burnley, the Dutchman was jeered by furious United supporters.

However, Ten Hag’s reputation is still strong in his own country, and Ajax are poised to return him.

Between 2017 and 2022, Ten Hag had an incredible four and a half years with the Eredivisie giants.

In addition to leading them to the Champions League semifinals, he won two Dutch Cups and three league titles.