Man United’s position on Mason Greenwood made clear with decision yet to be made

Man United are yet to decide what to do with controversial player Mason Greenwood ahead of the summer transfer window but the Premier League club’s position is clear.

The winger joined La Liga club Getafe on loan for the current campaign and has impressed many in Spain with his performances. The 22-year-old has produced 10 goals and six assists across 31 games this season and it is being reported by The Times that clubs such as Juventus are interested in the Englishman.

Man United are yet to make a decision on what to do with Greenwood, with one set to arrive once the season concludes, reports Fabrizio Romano.

However, the Manchester club’s position is still the same as they plan to sell the winger over the summer.

It is unclear what transfer fee they will accept to part ways with the 22-year-old but it is certain it will not be cheap as the Premier League club plan to use the funds to help with their financial concerns.

Man United cannot keep Mason Greenwood

Selling Greenwood is 100 per cent the right decision for Man United to make as the Premier League club cannot afford to keep the player given his recent past.

The footballer was arrested in January 2022 on suspicion of rape, sexual assault, making threats to kill, and assault. The charges against the Man United star were dropped in early 2023 and the 22-year-old has since continued his football career.

Given his past, Greenwood will find it very difficult to ever play in England again as it would be a PR disaster for whoever signs him and the fans in the country would make it hell for the winger.

This is the main reason United can’t keep Greenwood and it looks like the Premier League giants know this.