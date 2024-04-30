Man United include AC Milan star on list of possible Rashford replacements

Manchester United are preparing for a potential squad overhaul.

Recent reports have suggested the Red Devils will listen to offers for almost all of their first-team squad (Telegraph), and that includes struggling winger Marcus Rashford.

Underperforming and low on confidence, Rashford, 27, has appeared a shadow of the player who enjoyed his best goalscoring season last time out.

Consequently, fed up with the forward’s inconsistent campaigns, United, following Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s recent investment, are open to moving the academy graduate on.

And while there is yet to be much interest being shown in the Wythenshawe-born attacker, according to a recent report from Fichajes, the Red Devils have already drawn up a list of three possible replacements, including AC Milan’s Rafael Leao.

Despite only penning a new deal last summer, the Portuguese winger is a candidate to leave the San Siro in the coming months with Paris Saint-Germain rumoured to also be in the hunt ahead of Kylian Mbappe’s confirmed departure.

Since joining the Rossoneri in 2019, 24-year-old Leao, who has four years left on his contract, has scored 56 goals and registered 49 assists in 206 games in all competitions.