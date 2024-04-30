Man United not ruling out Mason Greenwood return next season

Manchester United face a conundrum over what to do with Mason Greenwood.

After being arrested two years ago for criminal offences, including attempted rape, the Red Devils were left with little choice but to distance themselves from the young forward.

And although the charges were eventually dropped, Greenwood, 22, desperate to reignite his stagnating career having not played competitively for 20 months, was forced to accept a loan move away from Old Trafford.

Spending the season on loan with Spanish side Getafe, the 22-year-old has enjoyed an upturn in form — directly contributing to 14 league goals in 28 games.

Man United transfer news: Red Devils not ruling out Mason Greenwood return

Despite being in good form, the fast-approaching summer transfer window could see the prolific attacker sold permanently.

However, while United will probably prefer to cash in on the controversial attacker if their valuation is met, according to a recent report from the Times, the Premier League giants are not ruling out the possibility of reintegrating him into their first team.

Although nothing has been decided yet, as things stand, there is mounting interest from Juventus, who could look to offer the Bradford-born striker a permanent route out of England.

Greenwood’s contract is due to expire in just over 12 months.