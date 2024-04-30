Manchester United are keen on signing the Barcelona winger Raphinha according to the latest reports.

Marcus Rashford has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season and Manchester United are looking at potential replacements. According to Fichajes, Barcelona winger Raphinha is one of the names on their radar.

The 27-year-old has been linked with a move back to the Premier League for months, and it will be interesting to see if the Red Devils decide to make a move for him at the end of the season. He is valued at €60 million and Manchester United certainly have the financial muscle to get the deal done.

The Brazilian international is versatile enough to operate on both flanks and he will add goals and creativity to the side. He has nine goals and 12 assists to his name in all competitions this season. He has played in the Premier League before with Leeds United and he should be able to settle in quickly and to make an immediate impact at Old Trafford if the transfer goes through.

Barcelona are going through financial difficulties and it wouldn’t be a surprise if they decided to cash in on the South American this summer. €60 million is a substantial amount of money for the player and the Spanish giants are likely to be tempted.

Man United need a quality winger like Raphinha

Meanwhile, Manchester United need more quality in the wide areas. Signings like Jadon Sancho and Antony have not worked out. The Red Devils need more pace, creativity, and flair from the flanks.

Raphinha is an experienced player who has proven himself in La Liga and the Premier League. He could prove to be the ideal addition for Manchester United. It will be interesting to see if the Red Devils step up their efforts to sign the player in the coming weeks.