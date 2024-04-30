A potential change of manager for Manchester United may leave fans bracing for further change in their dealings in the summer market.

From Jadon Sancho to Casemiro, the Red Devils have a number of avenues to consider for exits too.

The on-loan winger at Borussia Dortmund is set to return to Old Trafford this summer when his loan ends.

Fans can’t yet rule out the England international staying put, especially if there is a change in management. Sources close to CaughtOffside have confirmed the winger is open to talks over his role in the squad with the next potential head coach of Manchester United.

Manchester United: Mason Greenwood, defence and exits

Mason Greenwood’s future remains up in the air – an exit is not certain. Sources have added that the United board consider him an important option for the future in light of his considerable talent; it’s a viewpoint only bolstered by his performances in Spain.

The club is thought to be considering a possible exit for Antony (signed for £86m (€100.6m), with Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise – a player appreciated by owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe – identified as a potentially suitable replacement. The £35m (€40.9m) release clause attached to the Eagles star is considered a fair price.

The 22-year-old boasts an impressive goal contribution rate of a goal or assist every 92.18 minutes (from seven goals and four assists) despite missing half the 2023/24 campaign through injury. By comparison, the Brazilian has struggled to impress, amassing a meagre five goal contributions in 36 games this term.

The Manchester-based outfit is looking for a new centre-back to fill the void left by Raphael Varane’s impending departure. The club has resumed talks with Jean-Clair Todibo’s entourage. That said, Chelsea and Atletico Madrid will provide fierce competition. Regardless, United are convinced that the Nice star is the right profile to strengthen the back four.

Manchester United have already set a price tag of €30m for Casemiro this summer. The Premier League side will wait for a bid close to this figure to enable his departure.