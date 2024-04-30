Micah Richards says Newcastle player who everyone was laughing at has proved people wrong

Micah Richards is a big fan of one Newcastle United player.

Although there have been calls for Alexander Isak to win the club’s Player of the Season award following 23 goals in 36 games in all competitions so far this season, Richards believes another one of the Magpies’ first-team deserves the plaudits.

What has Micah Richards said about Newcastle’s Anthony Gordon?

Speaking recently on ‘The Rest is Football’ podcast, the former Manchester City and Aston Villa full-back, who spoke with co-host Alan Shearer, highlighted winger Anthony Gordon as a player worthy of credit.

“How good is Gordon, though, Alan? Seriously,” Richards asked.

“Remember when he was linked to Chelsea before he went to Newcastle and everyone was laughing at him? — And now, he is so consistent it’s ridiculous.

“Whether he is getting assists from crosses, whether he is taking on his man, whether he is defending for the team, and I know you put him in your England team moving forward for the Euros, but honestly, I wouldn’t disagree with you now.

“He can do absolutely everything. The improvement since the 21s when they won it, was it last summer, has just been enormous. What a player he has turned out to be!”

Since moving to the northeast from Everton 18 months ago, Gordon, who has two years left on his contract, has scored 12 goals and registered 10 assists in 62 games in all competitions.