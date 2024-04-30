A professional lip reader has revealed what Liverpool star Mo Salah said to Jurgen Klopp during their heated altercation on the touchline last weekend.

West Ham held Liverpool to a 2-2 draw on Saturday, even though Liverpool had the advantage and needed to win to maintain their slim title aspirations.

This result dealt another severe blow to Liverpool’s title campaign.

Their issues were brought to light at the London Stadium when Salah and Klopp were seen to be obviously upset with one another prior to the Egyptian’s substitution.

Darwin Nunez was forced to intervene and keep both of them apart in what looked like an intense argument.

Video evidence suggested that the altercation stemmed from a dispute about Salah’s pre-game handshake with his manager.

Sportbible has reported, thanks to lip reader John Cassidy, Salah said:

‘There’s nothing I can do about that, nothing.’

Cassidy goes on to say that Klopp hinted Salah wasn’t ready as soon as he would have liked him to be, even if his answer was masked.

Subsequently, the Reds manager approached Salah and provoked an undefined reaction.

The winger lost his cool at that point and reportedly replied:

‘I will, I will get a red card, after seven years, after seven years’ service, after seven years!’

Darwin Nunez’s intervention was necessary to stop things from getting worse.

Salah’s conduct after the game said it all—he ignored Klopp at the end of the match.

Mo Salah and Klopp argument raises more questions

There are concerns over the unity inside the Liverpool camp and the underlying strains as they compete for the Premier League title after the repercussions from this touchline spat sent shockwaves through Anfield.

The fact that Salah and Klopp, two key figures in Liverpool’s recent success, are fighting on the sidelines raises concerns among both supporters and pundits.

Liverpool won the Carabao Cup during Klopp’s last season, but a recent decline in form destroyed their chances of winning the Premier League, FA Cup, and Europa League.