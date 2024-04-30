Newcastle United are keen on the Real Madrid midfielder Arda Guler.

The 19-year-old joined Real Madrid last summer but he has not been able to play for them regularly. His debut season with the Spanish giants has been plagued with injuries and he is being linked with a move away from the club.

A report from Defensa Central claims that Newcastle are keen on signing him and they would be willing to pay €50 million for the Turkish international.

Newcastle need to add creativity and goals to their midfield and Guler should prove to be a superb addition. The 19-year-old is capable of operating as the central attacking midfielder as well as a winger.

He needs to play regularly at this stage of his career and a move to Newcastle could be ideal for him. He’s unlikely to get ample first team opportunities at Real Madrid.

Arda Guler is highly rated at Real Madrid

It will be interesting to see if the Spanish giants are willing to sanction his departure in the summer. They are under no pressure to sell players and Guler is a prodigious talent with a big future ahead of him. They might decide to hold onto him.

Alternatively, a loan deal could be ideal for the 19-year-old midfielder. He would get to experience regular football and continue his development at a high level.

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops over the next few months. He has a contract with the Spanish club until 2029 and Real Madrid will have full control over his future. Newcastle United might have to come forward with a lucrative proposal in order to change their mind.

There is no doubt that the Premier League club have the financial muscle to pay a premium for the youngster, and it remains to be seen whether they are ready to break the bank for him.