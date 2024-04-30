Newcastle have finally identified the main target to replace Dan Ashworth

It is no secret — Manchester United hope to appoint Dan Ashworth as their new sporting director before the start of next season but what could that mean for Newcastle United?

Well, according to a recent report from Shields Gazette, although the Magpies have a long list of names to replace the recently departed Ashworth, there is one man who is the club’s ‘top target’.

Despite Phil Giles, Tiago Pinto and Paul Mitchell all being admired by the northeast giants, it is reportedly Crystal Palace’s Dougie Freedman who is the club’s preferred candidate.

Freedman has been the Eagles sporting director since 2017 and has enjoyed a successful spell. Responsible for concluding deals such as Conor Gallagher’s loan move from Chelsea as well as signing Marc Guehi, Eberechi Ezi and Michael Olise, Freedman is understandably highly regarded in the industry.

And although Manchester United are also linked with hiring the Palace official, it could now be Newcastle who are best placed to poach the transfer guru.