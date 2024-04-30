Newcastle United can sign Premier League winger for only £40m

Newcastle United would have to step into the market and spend good amount of money in order to replace winger Miguel Almiron.

It is not a secret that the Magpies need to strengthen the right side of their attack.

With Anthony Gordon occupying the left side and Alexander Isak leading the attack through the middle, they need to pay attention to the right side in order to complete the front three.

Miguel Almiron looks likely to head out of St. James’ Part at the end of the season and the Magpies would need to replace him with a quality wide player.

Eddie Howe’s team are looking to sign a winger and they could look to get a player from a Premier League club.

Wolves winger Pedro Neto is set to be on Newcastle’s radar as they look to make additions to their squad to improve the attack.

The 24-year-old may be leaving Molineux soon because Wolves may need to sell their best player in order to make ends meet and remain sustainable.

Neto would be a thrilling addition to Newcastle United’s team and a step up from Almiron.

He will, however, become one of Newcastle’s most costly acquisitions ever if they bring him in.

This is down to Wolves’ desire to receive a minimum of £40 million this summer for Neto, as reported by the Chronicle.

Toon executives will need to determine whether they believe Neto can have the same type of impact, given that this is around the same amount that Newcastle paid for Gordon.

Neto would add creativity to Newcastle United

This season, Neto has recorded 11 assists in all competitions, nine of which have come in the Premier League.

The Portuguese winger has amazing stats, but his track record of fitness raises serious questions.

Over the last several years, Neto has experienced many injury setbacks.

Even after those fitness issues, there is interest in his services from the biggest Premier League clubs including Manchester City, Arsenal and Tottenham.