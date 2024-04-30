Arsenal wonderkid Chido Obi-Martin has interest from Borussia Dortmund and Roma after his phenomenal scoring record at youth level this season.

That’s according to transfer news expert Ben Jacobs as he spoke exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, explaining that the Gunners remain calm about the 16-year-old striker’s situation.

Obi-Martin boats a sensational scoring record in recent times, having scored 28 goals in total this season, including seven goals in one game recently for Arsenal’s Under-18s.

This has unsurprisingly led to interest from elsewhere, and Jacobs admits it could be a bit of a concern for Arsenal as the young forward has joined new agents, and doesn’t turn 17 until November, potentially paving the way for him to leave before the club can tie him down to a professional contract.

Obi-Martin transfer: Arsenal remain confident of keeping wonderkid striker, says Jacobs

For now, it seems Arsenal fans can remain relatively relaxed about this, as Jacobs seems to think it would be a big surprise for the Danish teenager to leave north London.

“Arsenal are in a great position with 16-year-old talent Chido Obi-Martin,” Jacobs said.

“Obi-Martin scored 10 goals this season against Liverpool in an Under-16s game, and last weekend got seven goals against Norwich City for Arsenal’s Under-18s. He has 28 goals this campaign.

“Obi-Martin has signed with Elite Project Group, who also look after Bukayo Saka.

“Arsenal have to wait until Obi-Martin turns 17 in November before they can offer him a professional contract. That, coupled with a new agency, does slightly open the door to suitors, including Borussia Dortmund and Roma.

“But Arsenal are calm about the situation, and Obi-Martin has seen first hand the pathways for young players under Mikel Arteta. It will be really surprising if Obi Martin looks elsewhere despite the growing volume of interest.”