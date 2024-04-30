Leeds United are being eyed by a Premier League player who is looking for a move in the summer.

In an effort to gain promotion, Daniel Farke’s team is now working to make sure their expulsion from the top flight only lasts a single year.

The Yorkshire giants are now tied for second place in the Championship rankings with Ipswich Town, who still have a game in hand.

If the Tractor Boys defeat Coventry City on Tuesday night, Kieran McKenna’s team will be on the verge of automatic promotion, and Leeds will have to deal with the possibility of making the playoffs.

A lot of their transfer business depends on them being promoted to the Premier League.

Plus, some of their existing players are becoming more and more sought after, such as Crysencio Summerville, who will almost surely draw bids from the major clubs in European football.

Football Insider reports that starting with the season to come, Kalvin Phillips is eager to return to his boyhood club for a second stint.

Like at Manchester City, the England international has failed to make any impact on his loan spell at West Ham United.

In order for the 28-year-old to play for the Three Lions at Euro 2024, a brief tenure at the London Stadium was meant to resurrect his career.

Rather, there is a claim that despite his three starts and seven substitute appearances for the Hammers across all competitions, Phillip’s value has declined.

Phillips is desperate to play for Leeds

His prospects of getting selected for Euro 2024 are slim, he has not been included in any of Gareth Southgate’s previous Three Lions selections, and he is now out of favour at West Ham, having not started a game since early March.

According to the report, Phillips’ coaches at West Ham believe he “only wants to play for Leeds,” but a transfer would only happen if Man City are willing to make the move possible.

It has been stated that the Championship team has thought about bringing their former academy product back to Elland Road, although it is unclear if he would do so if they are not promoted to the Premier League.