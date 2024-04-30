Marcus Rashford to Arsenal is a surprise transfer story that has gained some momentum on social media, so could the out-of-form Manchester United star be a good signing for Mikel Arteta’s side?

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Charles Watts suggested that he could see Arteta helping Rashford to turn his career around, just like he’s been able to do with Kai Havertz since his surprise arrival from Chelsea last summer.

However, overall Watts says he can’t see Arsenal moving for Rashford, and believes the England international’s big wages at Man Utd could mean it’s too much of a risk for the Gunners.

Rashford has shown moments of real quality throughout his career, so there’ll surely be a lot of interest if he is indeed made available this summer, and Watts also acknowledged that Arsenal need a signing in that area of their squad.

Rashford transfer: Should Arsenal gamble on Man Utd misfit?

For now, however, it perhaps doesn’t seem like the best idea for Arsenal to be targeting an expensive and out-of-form Rashford, according to Watts.

“Marcus Rashford’s name seems to pop up now again on social media in connection with Arsenal. There’s not really been any links in terms of a transfer, but it seems to be a talking point amongst fans from time to time,” Watts said.

“We’ll have to wait and see if his future lies away from Old Trafford, but if he does go, I don’t see Arsenal as a possible destination. He’s on big wages and I just don’t see Arsenal going near them. A forward who can play out wide is certainly a priority for Arsenal, but I don’t see that being Rashford.

“Arteta has shown with the job he has done turning Kai Havertz around that he can revitalise careers that had seemingly started to stagnate and I have no doubt he could probably do that with someone like Rashford as well. But having said that, I just don’t see Rashford being worth the gamble.”