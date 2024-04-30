Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano on what could “change” Marcus Rashford’s transfer situation at Man United

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has provided his latest understanding of the Marcus Rashford situation at Manchester United ahead of the summer.

The England international has not had his best season by any stretch of the imagination, scoring a total of just eight goals in 40 appearances in all competitions for Man Utd, down from his tally of 30 goals in 56 games in total last term.

In fairness to Rashford, he’s far from the only Red Devils player to look below-par this season, with Old Trafford not seeming the happiest place right now and with there surely being serious doubts over Erik ten Hag’s future ahead of the summer.

There has been some speculation over United possibly being ready to let Rashford go, and Romano has spoken exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column to clarify his understanding of what could happen.

Rashford transfer: Man United star will only be allowed to leave for big fee, says Romano

It seems even if Rashford is not quite untouchable at United anymore, it would still take serious money for the club to consider letting him go, while for now Romano also didn’t have any update on potential suitors who could come in for the 26-year-old.

“From what I heard, Manchester United have not informed Rashford of anything yet, despite some reports that he could be allowed to leave for a substantial proposal this summer,” Romano said.

“The internal discussion is about keeping Rashford and trusting him; only big, big proposals could change the situation. In my opinion, a player like Rashford is always important especially in a new project like Man United’s one.”

Most MUFC fans would surely be prepared to give Rashford another chance to bounce back, even if he clearly needs to step up his game after such a considerable dip in form this season.