Tottenham were beaten 3-2 by North London rivals Arsenal on Sunday with Ange Postecoglou not having his best team available and one pundit believes Rodrigo Bentancur should not be starting games for Spurs.

Postecoglou was unable to start his best 11 against the Gunners but strangely began the derby with Bentancur and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in midfield.

The Australian coach’s preferred pairing for the middle of the park this season has been Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr but both stars were left on the bench for Sunday’s clash.

Many Tottenham fans would have questioned their manager’s selection given that Arsenal are a physical team and the duo are much quicker than Bentancur and Hojbjerg.

Pundit believes Rodrigo Bentancur should not start for Tottenham

Speaking on The Two Robbies Podcast, pundit Robbie Earle has been discussing Postecoglou’s team selection and has questioned the selection of Bentancur, claiming that the Uruguayan is a player who shouldn’t be starting games for Tottenham.

“I was surprised with Bentancur and Hojbjerg as a midfield two, they lacked athleticism in those areas. For me, Bentancur is a lovely footballer, but he is someone for after 60 or 65 minutes, he shouldn’t be starting games for me,” Earle said.

The 26-year-old joined Spurs as part of a £21.5m deal with Juventus back in 2022 and became a fan favourite pretty quickly.

However, the midfielder has been plagued with injuries in North London and has been unable to show his best this season.