“Out of order” – Pundit slams Liverpool star’s behaviour in West Ham United clash

Chris Sutton has hit out at the behaviour of Liverpool star Mohamed Salah in the West Ham United game, with the Reds forward spotted clashing with manager Jurgen Klopp on the touch-line.

Salah has been a star performer for Liverpool for many years, but he’s not been at his best recently and found himself dropped to the bench for Klopp’s side as they made the trip to the London Stadium last weekend.

When the Liverpool manager eventually opted to sub the Egypt international on later in the game, the pair came to blows, with a visible argument breaking out on the side of the pitch.

It’s not entirely clear what was said or how it started, but Klopp played it down after the match, even if Salah himself perhaps fuelled the attention on the incident by making an intriguing comment about how there would be “fire” if he spoke about it.

Salah slammed by Sutton for Klopp row

“I didn’t like it but I think Mo Salah is the one who was out of order,” Sutton said on BBC Radio 5 Live’s Monday Night Club, as quoted on the BBC Sport website.

“He is no different to any of his Liverpool team-mates and the truth is his form hasn’t been good since he has come back from the injury.

“It is nothing against Salah and the brilliant player he has been at Liverpool. He has been phenomenal but I think there is a line and unfortunately for him he crossed it.”

Liverpool drew 2-2 with West Ham as their title hopes suffered another blow, with the Merseyside giants now really up against it to catch up with Manchester City and Arsenal.

An incident like this was, therefore, very much the last thing Liverpool needed after a poor few weeks which has seen their season completely fall apart.