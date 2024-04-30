Exclusive: Talks soon over Mohamed Salah’s Liverpool future as key figure named by transfer expert

Fabrizio Romano has spoken exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column to discuss Mohamed Salah’s future at Liverpool ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Egypt international has been a world class performer for the Reds down the years, though he’s not been in the best form recently, and there are perhaps questions to be asked about his age as he may be approaching the stage in his career where he starts to decline a little.

It’s going to be all change at Liverpool this summer as Jurgen Klopp will be stepping down as manager, with Arne Slot coming in under a new board made up of Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes.

Romano says Edwards will be key, and the feeling at the moment seems to be that Liverpool would like to keep Salah to be an important part of the new-look team under Slot.

Salah transfer: Romano reveals the latest on Liverpool’s stance

Discussing some of the Salah stories emerging yesterday, Romano responded by saying: “We’re continuing to see a lot of stories into the situation at Liverpool, and I wanted to start by providing an update of my current understanding of the Mohamed Salah situation, following reports yesterday that the feeling now is that he will not be leaving Liverpool this summer.

“I’m told there will be talks closer to the end of the season between Salah and Liverpool to discuss that. Liverpool want to keep Salah and continue with him also under Arne Slot, that’s why we have strong rumours; it’s clear that they want to continue, Michael Edwards is big fan of the player.”

Liverpool fans will surely be relieved to hear this news as Salah could potentially still be an important player for the club for at least one more season, with his current contract due to expire in summer 2025.