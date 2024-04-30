Liverpool could try to tie Mohamed Salah down to a new contract and sell him for as much as £70million in the summer of 2025, according to transfer news expert Ben Jacobs.

The Egypt international is nearing the final year of his current contract at Liverpool, but it seems the Reds are eager to keep hold of him for at least one more year.

And, according to Jacobs as he spoke exclusively to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column, the Merseyside giants hope to extend Salah’s deal so they don’t lose him on a free in just over a year’s time, but can cash in on him instead amid expected continued interest from clubs in the Saudi Pro League.

Salah himself is also seemingly keen to remain in Europe for a while longer, so it seems there is little for LFC fans to worry about from that point of view, even if the player’s touch-line row with Jurgen Klopp during the West Ham United game will have raised eyebrows.

Salah transfer to Saudi could happen, but not until 2025

Discussing the Salah transfer situation, Jacobs said: “I would imagine between now and then we will see and hear first-hand the mutual respect Klopp and Salah have for each other. I really don’t see the spat being something Salah or Klopp will linger over.

“Liverpool expect Salah to stay and be part of Arne Slot’s squad, and both Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes will be tasked with not only convincing him to do one more season at Liverpool but, as importantly, extend his deal.

“Sources have always indicated Saudi dealmakers are prepared to wait until 2025 for Salah. This could allow them to get him on a free transfer, and Salah would naturally seek a healthy signing-on fee should that scenario materialise.

“From Liverpool’s perspective, they want Salah to extend, since this means should a Saudi offer arrive in 2025 they can still get a healthy fee if they wish to sell, likely in excess of £70m with bonuses on top.

“Salah extending would also stop Liverpool having to deal with speculation this summer; or potentially consider an astronomical offer that has financial merit should Saudi try again this summer. Although that can’t entirely be ruled out, there is low confidence amongst Saudi dealmakers that Salah wants to leave Liverpool or Europe just yet.”