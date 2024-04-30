Video: Leroy Sane and Harry Kane complete sensational four-minute turnaround vs Real Madrid

In the space of four minutes, Bayern Munich have turned around their Champions League semi-final clash with Real Madrid thanks to goals from Leroy Sane and Harry Kane. 

The German club trailed Madrid 1-0 at halftime after Vinicius Junior opened the scoring for the La Liga giants but have come out firing at the start of the second 45.

Leroy Sane levelled the match with a lovely strike after 53 minutes and minutes later Bayern were awarded a penalty.

Harry Kane stepped up and converted the spot kick to make it 2-1 to Thomas Tuchel’s side, who will now be looking to take more goals to the Bernabeu next week given the history of the famous Spanish stadium.

Watch: Leroy Sane and Harry Kane net quickfire goals for Bayern Munich

