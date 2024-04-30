Simon Jordan rips into Mohamed Salah labelling him a “fair weather player”

Simon Jordan has labelled Mohamed Salah a “fair weather player” as speculation over his Liverpool future continues amid interested from Saudi Arabia.

Salah has been one of Liverpool’s key players following his arrival at Anfield in 2017, and is set to enter the final year of his contract next season.

The Egyptian has struggled to find his form for the Reds at the business end of the season, and was on the bench in last weekend’s must win game against West Ham.

Jordan labels Salah a “fair weather player”

The 31-year-old was involved in a touch line spat with Jurgen Klopp at the London Stadium as he prepared to come on as a substitute, and added further fuel to the fire when he said “if I speak there will be fire” when walking through the mixed zone.

It’s been reported the Egypt international is set to stay at Anfield beyond this summer, and he’s given no indication that he wants to leave.

Jordan, who openly acknowledged his comments would rile up Liverpool fans believes Salah isn’t as good as people make out.

“You question whether you would have had this speculation over Salah’s future if Klopp was going to be there in perpetuity”, Jordan told talkSPORT.

“I know this is controversial and people are going to tell me what a clown I am and I should ride around in a clown car, but I’m not a fan of Mo Salah.

“I don’t think he’s as good as people make him out to be. I think he dives, I think he can be a fair weather player.

“I know this will sound ridiculous to people and will make me incredibly unpopular by saying it, obviously he’s scored lots of goals, but when the going gets tough some people stand up and fight and some people don’t.

“I get this feeling that Salah can be one of those. It’s an opinion.”

Despite his form falling away at the tail end of the season Salah is still the club’s top scorer this season with 24 goals in 41 appearances, with 17 coming in the Premier League.