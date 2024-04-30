Video: World-class pass from Toni Kroos leads to Real Madrid opener

Real Madrid have taken the lead against Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena in their Champions League semi-final first leg clash courtesy of a Vinicius Junior goal.

The German club have started the better of the two teams but have been unable to convert their chances.

Real Madrid have now punished the Bundesliga side as a result with Vinicius Junior opening the scoring with his first shot on goal.

The star of the goal was Toni Kross, who picked out the Brazilian with a world-class pass to make it easy for the winger to convert.

Watch: Vinicius Junior opens scoring for Real Madrid following phenomenal Toni Kroos pass

