Tottenham Hotspur are hoping to sign Tosin Adarabioyo from Fulham at the end of the season.

The 26-year-old English defender will be a free agent in the summer and the North London club have been in constant contact regarding a summer move.

According to Football Insider, West Ham United and Liverpool are keeping tabs on his situation as well but Spurs are in regular contact to steal a march on their rivals.

Adarabioyo is a reliable Premier League defender and he could prove to be a quality acquisition for the North London club, especially if they can secure his services on a free transfer. He has the quality and experience to play for the big clubs and he should prove to be a useful option for Tottenham next season.

Tottenham have improved their defensive unit with the signings of Radu Dragusin and Micky van de Ven this season. But they are still lacking in depth in that department and signing another central defender would be a wise decision. The Fulham star would be the ideal fit for them and he could help them improve.

The 26-year-old defender is well settled in the Premier League and he will look to make his mark at Tottenham immediately. He should be able to hit the ground running at the London club.

West Ham and Liverpool keen on Adarabioyo

Meanwhile, West Ham have looked vulnerable defensively and Adarabioyo will certainly help them tighten up at the back. Signing him on a free transfer could prove to be a masterstroke.

Similarly, Liverpool need to invest in a quality central defender of the summer. Joel Matip will be out of contract soon and he will need to be replaced adequately. The opportunity to join clubs like Liverpool can be quite attractive for most players and it will be interesting to see where the 26-year-old defender ends up.