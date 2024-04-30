(Video) – “I don’t know what Jude was saying” – Harry Kane responds to Bellingham ‘trash talk’

Bayern Munich and Real Madrid drew 2-2 on Tuesday night in the first leg of their Champions League semi final at the Allianz Arena.

The Germans had the better of the first half, but found themselves behind at the break thanks to a goal from Vincius Jr.

Bayern came out all guns blazing in the second half and turned the tie on it’s head with two goals in four second half minutes, from Leroy Sane and Harry Kane from the penalty spot.

However, there was a moment before the penalty where Kane’s England team-mate Jude Bellingham walked up to him and attempted to put him off.

It didn’t put the striker off as he dispatched the penalty into the back of the net, but unfortunately Bayern couldn’t hold on as Vinicius Jr grabbed his second of the night in the 83rd minute.

After the game Kane was asked about what Bellingham said and admitted he didn’t know as he was in the zone just trying to block everything out.

Watch: Harry Kane responds to Bellingham ‘trash talk’