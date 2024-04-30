Video: Vinicius Junior steps up again for Real Madrid in the Champions League

Real Madrid have drawn level at the Allianz Arena in their Champions League semi-final with Bayern Munich and it was Vinicius Junior who stepped up again for the La Liga giants.

The Brazilian gave Carlo Ancelotti’s team the lead in the match during the first 45 minutes but Bayern Munich came out firing in the second, scoring two goals within the space of four minutes through Leroy Sane and Harry Kane.

However, the German club could not keep hold of their lead as Kim Min-jae gave away a penalty late in the game.

Vinicius stepped up to convert the spot kick and has made it 2-2, which would be a great result for Real Madrid to take back to the Bernabeu.

Watch: Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior levels from penalty spot vs Bayern Munich

A clinical penalty ? Vinicius Junior WIPES away Bayern's lead ?#UCL pic.twitter.com/W4Bsv1py63 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 30, 2024